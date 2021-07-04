'We are still part of the same family'

After announcing the news of their divorce on July 3, Bollywood star Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao came together for a video message for their fans. The former couple held hands and assured everyone that they are still a part of the same family.

In a video shared online by a paparazzo account, both could be seen sitting next to each other, as Aamir addressed their fans.

"You all must be saddened

and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family," he said.

He added, "Our relationship has changed. But we are still with each other, so please do not think otherwise."

The 'Dhoom 3' star also said that he and Kiran consider their non-profit organisation, 'Paani Foundation', to be their baby.

" 'Paani Foundation' is like our son as Azad is for us. We will always be family. Please pray for our happiness. This is all we wanted to say," he shared.

Through a joint statement issued on July 3, Aamir and Kiran had announced the end of their 15-year marriage and their decision to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

"In these 15 beautiful years together, we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," they had said.