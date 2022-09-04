We are now proudly part of Indian cinema: Karan Johar

Hyderabad: As 'Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva' gears up for a pan-India release, producer Karan Johar said the aim is to 'penetrate' into every corner of the country with the film.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead alongside Alia Bhatt, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. It'll hit the theatres across India on September 9, with director SS Rajamouli on board as the presenter for the South region, where the movie will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

"We are trying to penetrate into every corner. This is Indian cinema. Let's not call it anything else. We keep giving it wood, Tollywood, Bollywood. But we are not up in the woods anymore. We are out of them. We are now proudly part of Indian cinema. Every film will now be from Indian cinema," Johar said at a promotional event for the movie.

The event also saw Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna and Mouni in attendance along with Rajamouli and his 'RRR' star Jr NTR, who was the special guest.

Rajamouli said it was important for creative minds to promote cultural exchange between North and South India. Citing the example of recent blockbusters 'KGF', 'Pushpa', 'RRR' and 'Karthikeya 2', the director said it was about time Hindi filmmakers also ventured into the South market.