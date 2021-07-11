Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya were romantically linked ever since 'Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017'. Amid their recent cozy hangouts in Los Angeles, Zendaya spoke about how the 'Spider-Man' cast is 'so close' during a recent interview with 'Entertainment Tonight', while promoting her new film 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'.

"I cannot wait for everybody to see 'Spider-Man' when it does come out. We all worked so hard and we are all so close to that. I'm excited! We are going to have a good press tour I think," said Zendaya.

Interestingly, it was during Spider-Man: Homecoming's press tour when fans heavily speculated that the pair was dating due to their comfortable off-screen camaraderie. Since then, Zendaya's 'press tour' comment has raised some eyebrows!

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will be Zendaya and Tom's third project together after 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019).

Directed by Jon Watts, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' also stars Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina.

Earlier, rumours spread that few actors are to be a part of the third instalment - Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, along with Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone as Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' releases in the US on December 17, 2021.