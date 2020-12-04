New York: Actor Tabu says that her creative partnership with filmmaker Mira Nair makes them a 'hit couple' and she believes that they are on a hat-trick, post their critically-lauded work on the 2006 film 'The Namesake' and the drama series 'A Suitable Boy'.

The actor and the director had come first together for the screen adaptation of author Jhumpa Lahiri's novel 'The Namesake'. The film was universally lauded for its appropriate depiction of an Indian immigrant family in the US.

'A Suitable Boy'reunited Nair and Tabu after over a decade.

"We are a hit couple. In Hindi movies that is the term used for hero and heroine who are very lucky for each other - Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor. So I told her, 'Mira we are a hit pair now. We have to do a hat-trick soon.' I hope she does it soon. I'm waiting," said Tabu. The two-time National Award-winning actor said she is 'happy' that Nair is a part of her life and she considers her partnership with the filmmaker 'very special'.

"I'm happy to have this association. It is very special for an actor and director to have that kind of synergy. These things come in patches in your career and in your life as these associations and collaborations really impact you and impact things around you," she said.