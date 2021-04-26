'Was treated as a pretty face who cannot act'

After being in the film industry for over a decade, Bollywood actor Zareen Khan feels that she was treated as just 'another pretty face who cannot act'. She also thinks that she did not receive enough opportunities to showcase her talent.



In 2010, Zareen was launched opposite Salman Khan in 'Veer'. However, the movie did not gain any success as per expectations. She had also appeared in 'Ready', 'Aksar 2', 'Hate Story 3' and 'Housefull 2' but did not achieve great success.

"I want people to see my potential. Till lately, I was only identified as another pretty face who cannot act, without even allowing me to showcase my talent. But now, I am doing my bit by reaching out to whomever I can and I feel lucky that there are people out there who still believe in me and want to give me a chance to show my talent. I am happy to work with such people," she said.

The actor added, "I am not from a film background that a huge line of producers and directors will be outside my house to work with me irrespective of the fact that whether my last film was a hit or a flop. Being a person not belonging to this industry, I have to be very careful with everything that I deliver. It has to be good and I have to take time to gauge a project and not just do for the heck of it, otherwise, after a point, even those projects will stop being offered to me. I am just being very careful in what I present to my audiences."

Zareen has forayed into regional cinema in the recent few years. She has worked in a few Punjabi movies, including 'Daaka' and 'Jatt James Bond'. Her upcoming movie is 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' where she plays a woman from the LGBT community.