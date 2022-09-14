Was reluctant about returning to screen: Ayesha Jhulka

Mumbai: When director Tanuja Chandra offered her 'Hush Hush', actor Ayesha Jhulka said she was initially in two minds about making a comeback. But Chandra's relentless pursuit made her change her decision, added the actor, best known for hit 1990 films such as 'Khiladi' and 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'.

Jhulka, who is set to make her web series debut with Prime Video's 'Hush Hush', was last seen in the 2018 film 'Genius'.

"The first time Chandra connected with me for the show, I told her, I have this craze of OTT. I was not ready because there was a long gap. But I was excited thinking, 'What if I do this?' I have to give her credit that because of her I am here, she wouldn't take no. She kept on saying, I can't do this without you. I love her and the entire team. These girls (co-stars) remind me of my time when I was young. I am still young!" she told reporters at the press conference of the upcoming series.

'Hush Hush' is a seven-episode thriller created by Chandra, known for directing films such as 'Dushman', 'Sangharsh' and 'Qarib Qarib Singlle'. Also starring Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna, the series follows a group of women whose picture-perfect lives begin to come undone when an unexpected event brings to the fore secrets from their past and threatens everything dear to them.

Shooting for a web series felt like a 'never-ending' process, said Jhulka.

"We shot seven episodes for 'Hush Hush' and we had prepped for it for a long time. We never used to prep for so long for films. Things have changed in a good way in the last few years. The cast, the crew and the makers made me feel comfortable. I wasn't made to feel weird or awkward about doing something I have never done before," she added.

Produced by Vikram Malhotra's 'Abundantia Entertainment', 'Hush Hush' will start streaming on September 22.