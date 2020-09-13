Actor Sunny Leone said that she is clearly missing being in India. She had flown to Los Angeles in May 2020 along with her family.

"I want to come back so bad. India is my home and Los Angeles is just my vacation home. India is where my heart is," said the actor.

Resuming work is definitely on the cards for Leone. The situation in India is what is holding her back.

"I really want to come back and start working, but health and safety comes first. I miss it," added the 'Ragini MMS 2' star.

It has been eight years for Leone in Bollywood and she managed to create a space for herself in the initial years itself. However, everything did not come easy, even if the journey has been 'absolutely amazing', in her words.

"I do not come from a typical 'journey' as it has been very difficult than almost everybody in Bollywood. It was tough as a lot of crazy things happened and there is a lot more good than bad," said the 39-year-old.

She further added that the Hindi film industry is amazing, but it took time for people to accept her. Leone said, "My journey is so different from everybody out there and I was fortunate that people accepted me. It took a while for people to do that. But even when I first got here, there was a vast majority of people who accepted me and that is why I survived."