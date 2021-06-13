'Was craving for recognition for years'

Mumbai: As somebody who dreamt of becoming a quintessential "hero" as a child, 'The Family Man' star Sharib Hashmi's journey in the film industry has been nothing short of a real-life success story, full of "ups and downs".

Hashmi is currently enjoying the fruits of his hard work with the overwhelming response towards the second season of 'The Family Man'.

The 45-year-old actor, who plays the happy-go-lucky intelligence officer JK Talpade on the Amazon Prime Video series, said he is inundated with congratulatory calls, messages from the audience, as well as industry peers, since the June 4 premiere of season two.

"The first season had set a benchmark for itself and it was an advantage for all of us. Personally, for season one I received a lot of love but this time the reaction has been crazy. This is happening for the first time in my career. I am on cloud nine. Things are out of control."

"I didn't expect it to surpass my expectations and I am feeling very emotional about it. For years I was craving for recognition and I am glad I got it from JK, Hashmi said in an interview. But, it has been a long road for the actor.

"In my childhood I would often say 'I want to become a hero'. I didn't understand acting and all. I was fascinated by the world and I wanted to be part of it," he added.

His desire to join films was subdued by his belief that he was not tall enough to become a hero, but his love for entertainment led

him to join television as a writer, Hashmi said.