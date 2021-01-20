Warner Bros announces release date for 'Wonka'

Los Angeles: Production studio 'Warner Bros' is ready to officially move ahead with the 2005 film 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' prequel, titled 'Wonka'.

Paul King of 'Paddington' fame will tackle the movie, which

will debut in theatres on March 17, 2023, as per 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

The project, which has a script from Simon Rich, will follow a 'young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory'.

David Heyman, whose credits include the 'Harry Potter' franchise and 'Paddington', will be backing the movie.

Based on Roald Dahl's popular children's book 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', the classic story follows a poor boy named Charlie, who is one of five youngsters to

win a golden ticket to tour the

world-renowned and highly secretive chocolate factory run by Willy Wonka.

The character of Wonka was first brought to the screen by legendary actor Gene Wilder with 1971 movie 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory'.

Decades later, Hollywood star Johnny Deep took over the part with 2005 reboot 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', which was directed by Tim Burton.