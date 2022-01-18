'Wanted to address questions regarding my fatherhood'

Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor, who is turning author with 'Bachelor Dad', said his debut book offers a deep dive into his journey to fatherhood and will touch upon several aspects of being a single parent.

Tusshar opted for surrogacy and became a father to son Laksshya Kapoor through surrogacy in June 2016.

The 45-year-old actor said people would often ask him to write down his experience of raising a child as a single parent in the form of a book, but he thought it was a 'far-fetched idea'.

Two years ago, however, when publishing house 'Penguin India' approached him with the idea, Tusshar said he thought it was an opportunity to set the record straight on questions he was asked privately.

"The questions were mostly about, 'Why did I do it? How is it possible? Is it the right thing to do?' and 'Will I be able to do it?' After I became a father, the questions were about how I am managing it. The initial surprise was because I was one of the very first people in the fraternity to become a single parent in this manner," he shared.

He added, "A lot of people were curious about the medical aspects, even going into the idea of whether I should have adopted or just got married. People had their own notions."

Tusshar, known for films like the 'Golmaal' series, 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'The Dirty Picture', said that though people around him were 'curious' about his fatherhood, the response was not negative.

The actor said, his bigger challenge before becoming a father was to first navigate his doubts and introspect.

"Nobody reacted negatively. There was a lot of

positivity, they were all supportive, but there were questions about how my journey will be. This is why I have written this book, to give an honest account of my journey. I was nervous before taking the step of becoming a father," he admitted.

'Bachelor Dad' is expected to hit the shelves in the first week of February.