'Want to work on more Bollywood projects'

While her track 'Laung Laachi' is lauded by music lovers even today, singer Mannat Noor has come up with a new single titled 'Mera Mahi'. The number features Mannat alongside singer Hans Raj Hans' son, Yuvraaj Hans.



"Every girl would be able to relate to 'Mera Maahi'. I enjoyed working on the track. This one is special as it features me as well, with Yuvraaj," she says, adding that shooting the music video with director Teji Sandhu was a lot of fun. "He was extremely patient and polite. We shot at a farmhouse in Gurugram."

While her hit number, 'Laung Laachi', continues to rule the hearts of music lovers, she's often expressed her disappointment with the Bollywood version of the track. "I've read articles where the makers said that they wanted the track in my voice but couldn't reach me. I'm amazed because I would have loved to render the track in my voice again. I was disappointed with the way the Bollywood version was sung," says Mannat.

She adds that the single continues to boost her confidence because it was loved so much by music aficionados. "'The kind of love 'Laung Laachi' has garnered is warming and I feel proud that it's my track," says Mannat.

The singer enjoys being part of Punjabi projects, but Bollywood is on her mind, too. She sang 'Lakk Mera Hit' from 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and is looking forward to more releases. "It's a dream for every artiste to work in Bollywood. I've sung a lot of Hindi film songs, but only one of them made it to the film. I really want to get more work in Bollywood and hope that my songs release soon," says Mannat.