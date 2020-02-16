Mumbai: Actor Tara Sutaria says she is happy to have started her Bollywood career at a time when great parts are being written for women.

Tara, who started her career as a child artiste with Disney India show 'Big Bada Boom' (2010), made her Bollywood debut last year with Student of the Year 2. The 24-year-old actor said she aims to surprise the audiences with every film.

"The next film I'm doing is something not many people expect me to do. I want to reinvent myself with every film," told Tara.

The actor's next film is Tadap, Hindi remake of Telugu hit RX 100, which marks Bollywood debut of actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan.

Tara said she does not want to limit herself to acting and wishes to expand her repertoire in other aspects of filmmaking.

"I'm really looking forward to the next few years and hopefully I will get a chance to sing in my films as well. I hope to sing in my next film and carry that forward. I would also like to direct someday," she said.