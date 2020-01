Want to push the character as far as possible: Pattinson

London: Actor Robert Pattinson says he is looking forward to playing Batman in Matt Reeves' directorial on the DC superhero and wants to push boundaries of the character as far as possible.

"In terms of the character itself, I want to push it as far as it can possibly go. And I think Matt Reeves does as well. You can do crazy stuff with that part," Pattinson told Empire magazine. The actor made a case for an R-rated version of the film, adding the rating would allow the makers to test different waters.The film is being billed as a grounded take on the Dark Knight and will feature many of Batman's villains.