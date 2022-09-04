'Want to give unadulterated time to direction'

New Delhi: Shefali Shah isn't in a hurry to direct her first feature film as the 'Delhi Crime 2' star said she is enjoying the current phase in her acting career.

For her, the year started with 'Disney+ Hotstar' medical thriller series 'Human'. She followed it up with the 'Prime Video' social thriller film 'Jalsa', for which she won the best actress award at the 'Indian Film Festival of Melbourne' last month. With rave reviews coming her way for two back-to-back 'Netflix' projects - dark comedy movie 'Darlings' and season two of the acclaimed police procedural series 'Delhi Crime' - she is on a roll.

Asked whether she plans to helm her first full-fledged film following two shorts that she released in 2020, Shah said yes but in good time.

"I really want to. I directed those two short films and it is addictive," she told a top news agency about the self-starring COVID-19-based projects 'Someday' and 'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji'.

All her energies will go into direction when she chooses to shift gears, added the 'National Award' winner.

"Right now, I'm really enjoying my phase as an actor. I started with 'Human', then 'Jalsa', then 'Darlings' and now 'Delhi Crime 2'. I'm really enjoying this space. So, I don't think it's a good idea to go off the grid to direct something. I wouldn't be doing anything else when I do that, but I will. It needs a lot of work to dive into something like that. It takes a lot of time. I want to be able to give that unadulterated time when I'm ready," she said.

Shah will next be seen in the upcoming campus comedy 'Doctor G'.