Want to do age-appropriate roles: Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan recently said he wants to star in roles that suit his age and that made him take up his next film Jawaani Jaaneman.

In the movie, billed as a quirky family comedy, the 49-year-old actor plays a man who suddenly discovers he has a daughter, played by debutante Alaya, with his former lover, essayed by actor Tabu.

"I am lucky to get varied roles like Omkara, Tanhaji... and these kind of films. Producer Jay Shewakramani came to me with this offer.

"He had the script, but for one or two years we did not talk about it. I wanted to do age-appropriate roles. I felt the father's role was interesting. This part was cool and of a different kind," Saif told reporters.

He was speaking at the song launch of Jawaani Jaaneman here.

Asked if he is afraid of getting older, the actor said he never felt the pressure.

"You have to be young at heart, you have to be good. I don't want to be very young, I don't want to be old either. But I am happy... Till the time, I am getting work I am ok. When I retire, I will retire, will chill. I like this idea of having some time for making money, some time to relax. There is a time for everything in life. And when that comes I will find other things to do, I will be very happy," the "Sacred Games" star said.

Heaping praises on Alaya, he said working with the newcomer was a brilliant experience.