Want audience to get my story through visuals: SS Rajamouli

Dubai: Dialogues and subtitles are just mediums of communication, said director SS Rajamouli, adding he would rather want the audience to understand the story of his films through visuals.

The director, whose latest period action drama 'RRR' is slated to be released on March 25, was speaking at a press conference on March 18 at the India Pavilion as part of the 'EXPO2020 Dubai'.

He was accompanied by the lead stars of the film Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr as they attended the 'Media and Entertainment Fortnight', which was launched on March 19.

"For me, whether it is subtitling or the (original) language, it is just a medium of communication. Those are not important for me. I would rather want my audience to get the story through the visuals, the way actors are performing or how the background score is. That is what I would prefer as a filmmaker," said SS Rajamouli.

Recalling an incident that happened during his 2012 Telugu film 'Eega', the director said he hopes the viewers can understand the grammar of his films through what unfolds on the screen.

"When I was making that film, my cousin came from abroad who also brought a White man along. They came to my office and I showed him some parts of the film. My brother was trying to explain to the man what was happening in the film's dialogue. But then he said to my brother, 'You shut up, I can see what is happening'," Rajamouli said.

The filmmaker, who is credited with giving the pan India blockbuster 'Baahubali' series, said he is always in the service of the story.

"Story is always first, budgets come next. I am a slave to the story," he added.

The sensibilities of the audience will be different not just across North and South India but also within every state and city, Rajamouli said, adding that the only universal element is emotion.

"I dream of a day when we have one big film industry: the Indian film industry. That is what I'm striving for. Tamil, Hindi and Telugu are all just languages. Just like the taste of food we eat keeps changing from area to area, the emotions of a human being never change. As long as my story is based on the basic human emotion that I believe will connect to everyone, I do not worry about how the North Indians or South Indians are going to connect with it," he shared.

A pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N T Rama Rao Jr), 'RRR' also features Ajay Devgn.

Courtesy 'Baahubali' the director has 'erased' the boundaries between the states across India, Charan said.

"The journey has started with Baahubali, but the question remains whether we are one industry or how many languages we speak we are that many industries," he said.