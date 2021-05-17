'WandaVision', 'TFATWS' bag top honours

Los Angeles: 'Disney Plus/Marvel' series 'WandaVision' was the top winner at this year's 'MTV Movie and TV Awards', closely followed by the studio's other small-screen offering 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.

'WandaVision' won four awards during the night ceremony on May 16, including 'Best Series' and 'Best Performance in a TV show' for Elizabeth Olsen.

Olsen, who reprises her role of Wanda/ Scarlet Witch from the 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' (MCU) alongside Paul Bettany's Vision in the show, also bagged the award for 'Best Fight' along with Kathryn Hahn.

Hahn, who plays the 'nosy neighbour' Agatha Harkness in the series, also took home two trophies, the other one for 'Best Villain'.

For 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan were named the 'Best Duo' as the titular superheroes. Mackie won another trophy for the 'Best Hero'.

Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman won the MTV award of 'Best Performance in a Movie' for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', his last on-screen outing.

Leslie Jones, who served as the evening's host, won the award for 'Best Comedic Performance' in 'Coming 2 America'.

Rege-Jean Page, who shot to global stardom as the debonair Duke of Hastings in the hit 'Netflix' Regency-set series 'Bridgerton', emerged as the 'Breakthrough Performer' at the ceremony that aired live from the Palladium. Popular teen rom-com film 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever', another 'Netflix' series, was named the 'Best Movie'.

At the event, 'Marvel' veteran Scarlett Johansson was presented the 'Generation Award' by 'Pose' star Billy Porter. Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/ Black Widow in the MCU, accepted the award via video.

The actor thanked the 'many hundreds of creative people all over the world' and 'the fans for riding the wave with me and supporting my career so I have the good fortune to continue to pursue the job that is my passion'.

Actor-writer Seth Rogen appeared in person to present the 'Comedic Genius Award' to 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' star Sacha Baron-Cohen.

While Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline from 'Outer Banks' were named the winners for the 'Best Kiss' category, Victoria Pedretti's as the troubled au pair in 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' won the award for the 'Most Frightened Performance'.