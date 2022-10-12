Wadali Brothers, Prahlad Singh Tapania to perform at 'Virasat Arts and Heritage Festival'

New Delhi: Leading Indian singers Suresh Wadkar, Wadali Brothers, Prahlad Singh Tipania and Osman Mir are among the artists performing at the ongoing 26th edition of 'Virasat Arts and Heritage Festival' in Dehradun.

The 15-day festival, organised by the Rural Entrepreneurship for Art and Cultural Heritage (REACH), opened on October 9.

Known as 'Afro-Asia's biggest heritage and folklife' gala, 'Virasat Arts and Heritage Festival' is touted to be a platform for people to closely experience art, culture and music by the renowned classical music and dance maestros and master craftsmen.

"Each passing year at 'Virasat', we work towards introducing and promoting the best of the traditional artwork and cultural treasures that adorned many regions of the nation. We are convinced that 'Virasat 2022' will be as successful as the past years as it promises to enchant you and take you on yet another memorable musical and cultural adventure," said RK Singh, founder and general secretary of REACH, in a statement.

The one-stop-shop for multicultural activities, the festival besides folk music and Bollywood-style performances will also showcase a crafts village and an art fair. It will also host heritage walks and serve multiple cuisine foods to the visitors.

"Each element of the festival, art exhibition, musicals, food and heritage walk denotes a traditional value attached to the Indian heritage," said the organisers.

Other artists participating in the festival include Aswini Bhide, Kumresh, Deboshri Bhattacharya, Sahana Banerjee, Nirbhay Saxena, Richa Sharma and Sujata Nair.

The cultural extravaganza will conclude at BR Ambedkar Stadium with a performance of Delhi-based Jazz group 'Level Nine' on October 23.