VP Naidu confers 67th National Film Awards

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday honoured the winners of 67th National Film Awards, including actors Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush and Kangana Ranaut at a ceremony held in Delhi.

The National Film awards were announced in March this year honouring the best in cinema in 2019.

The vice president said while COVID-19 pandemic pushed the ceremony by almost two years, he was happy to finally present the awards to the country's most talented artistes from the film industry.

Naidu said he was elated with the regional films, which he addressed as the national films, dominating the winners list.

"The Indian film industry has made a mark for itself in various languages. I believe cinema has its own language which goes beyond the cultural and regional differences," he added.

Urging filmmakers and actors to use their talent for the betterment of people and society, Naidu said cinema should generate "positivity and happiness".

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur, praised the Indian film industry's continuous efforts to keep the people entertained amid the pandemic.

The ceremony was attended by all the winners including Rajinikanth, son-in-law Dhanush, who, along with Bajpayee, was given the best actor honour for 'Asuran'. Bajpayee was awarded for his performance in 'Bhosle'.

Bajpayee, who has previously won the National Award for 'Satya' and 'Pinjar', said it feels great to be recognised.

"I feel very happy to be honoured for a performance in a film which is very dear to me, that I've made with so much conviction and resolve. It feels great," the actor said.

Dhanush dedicated his National Award win to his fans as he shared a photo of the Swarn Kamal medal on his Twitter page.

He also shared a picture of him and Rajinikanth on Instagram.

Ranaut, the winner of the best actress award for her performance in 'Manikarnika' and "Panga", paid tributes to her parents after getting her fourth National Award.

"We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parents' love, care and sacrifices... After all the troubles I give my mummy papa, such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs. Thank you for being my mummy papa. I wouldn't want it any other way," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos with her parents.

Director Priyadarshan's Malayalam film 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' was awarded the best feature film, while Sanjay Puran Singh

Chauhan received the best director trophy for his Hindi film 'Bahattar Hoorain'.

Actors Pallavi Joshi and Vijay Sethupathi were given the best supporting actress and best supporting actor awards for their performances in films 'The Tashkent Files' and 'Super Deluxe', respectively.

Nitish Tiwari directorial 'Chhichhore' was given the best Hindi film honour and the movie's producer, Sajid Nadiadwala, dedicated the award to the lead star of the movie, Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"When we greenlit the film, people thought it's a non-commercial film, but when it was released it did great business. I dedicate this award to Sushant, he is up there looking at us, smiling. We have some great memories," Nadiadwala stated.

Singer B Praak said he was full of "tears and gratitude" on receiving the National Award for best male playback singer.

Best female playback singer award was given to Savani Ravindra for 'Raan Petala' from Marathi feature 'Bardo'.

In the non-feature film category, 22 titles were given the National Film Award.

Sikkim was given the award for most film friendly state and

Sanjay Suri's book 'A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema' was named the best book on cinema.