Voicing Apu makes Hank feel sorry

Hank Azaria said that his character of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on the popular sitcom 'The Simpsons' is 'practically a slur' and he feels apologetic for endorsing racial stereotypes through the role.

The long-running animated sitcom had Azaria lending voice to the Indian character, which has drawn criticism over the last few years owing to its racially stereotypical behaviour, combined with the fact that it was voiced by a Caucasian actor, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

The American actor, who quit the show in 2020 saying he did not feel right playing the part, talked about it on a recent podcast with actor Dax Shepard the lessons he learned from starring on the show.

Hank stated that he took several seminars and even spoke to Indians to understand why the character was problematic, before deciding to quit 'The Simpsons'. During one such interaction with a 17-year-old Indian, Azaria said that though the teenager had not ever watched the show, he understood what Apu stood for.

The actor revealed that the boy, 'with tears in his eyes' asked him to tell Hollywood writers that what they do has consequences on people's lives. Azaria told him he would deliver the message. He further said that it was important for him to apologise to Indians for reinforcing problematic tropes through his art.

"I do apologise. It is important. I apologise for my part in creating and participating in that. Part of me feels like I need to go to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologise. And sometimes I do," he confessed. Azaria also said that he was a big champion of people voicing characters of colour in writers' rooms.