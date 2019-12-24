Vivek Verma Is Making The Loudest Noise As A Singer, Expresses Gratitude Towards His Mentor Himesh Reshammiya
No matter what you are and where you belong from, if you can dream it then you can definitely achieve it. We are here to tell you about a small-town boy, Vivek Verma who hails from Newkenda near Kolkata and has established himself as a reputed name in Bollywood. He is a singer/songwriter & Music Producer who had an interest in music from a very young age. Before making his foray into Bollywood, Vivek gave years practising Indian classical music and mastered his art in it. With a perfect blend of Bollywood and Indie-Pop fusion in his songs, the singer is hitting the right chords with his work.
To name a few of his notable works, Verma has been a part for Bollywood movies like 'Sanam Teri Kasam' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' and 16 other Films. His love for music has been ever-growing since school. He considers his mother Sulochna Verma as his only inspiration who was a music teacher back then. Besides this, the craze for music in Vivek was created by none other than Sonu Nigam. He grabbed everyone's attention as a Music Producer & guitarist in Himesh Reshammiya's team, His recent with Reshammiya was Ranu Mondal's smash hit track 'Teri Meri Kahani' from 'Happy Hardy and Heer'. which was a hit globally
Moreover, Himesh Reshammiya has contributed significantly to Vivek's career and helped him reach new heights of success. "I have really learned a lot from Bollywood and my mentor Himesh sir. Now when I look back and see all the struggles and studies I did in the past, it has turned and boosted my confidence which I carry blissfully", he stated. Vivek Verma's recent work was an EP called 'Mai Aur Tu' 'Udaan' & 'Humsafar', Mai Aur Tu was a pop number with a Hindustani classical touch in it. His upcoming works include a song titled 'Ek dil hi toh tha' which is a funky track. Well, we are pretty sure that this talented singer is going to rock the music industry in the coming years.
