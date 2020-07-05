Vivek opens on being called 'nepotism born'

Actor Vivek Oberoi reacted after he was called a 'product of nepotism' by a 'Twitter' user. He said such comments 'can brush away years of struggle and perseverance'.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta had recently shared a collage of veteran actors who made it in Bollywood despite not being connected to the industry. A fan made some additions to his post and nominated Randeep Hooda, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shiney Ahuja and Vivek as the younger 'outsider' actors. Another 'Twitter' user wrote, "Vivek Oberoi is a nepotism born."

Sanjay replied to the tweet by defending Vivek, "What absolute nonsense. Do you have any idea what all he did to bag Ramu's 'Company'? His dad had no role to play in it. And his performance was definitely one of the best debuts of all time," he wrote.

Vivek, who is the son of actor Suresh Oberoi, thanked Sanjay for defending him.

"Thank you Gupta for standing up for the truth. Many of us chose the harder path

and believed in sheer talent and merit. It

feels unfair when people make uninformed comments like this, one such comment can brush away years of struggle and perseverance," wrote Vivek in a tweet.

The debate around nepotism was rekindled after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.