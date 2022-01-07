Vishal, Kubbra, Mithila test COVID-19 positive

Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani and actor Kubbra Sait revealed their Coronavirus diagnosis on their respective social media handles.

Taking to 'Instagram', Dadlani shared a picture of his COVID-19 test-strip and urged everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

"This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful," the 48-year-old musician wrote.

Dadlani said he contracted the virus despite following necessary COVID-19 guidelines.

"Sadly, despite every precaution, I have tested COVID positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know," he added.

Sait wrote, "First and foremost, mask up. Second of first, I tested positive with mild/ asymptomatic COVID-19. If you were in contact with me, please run a home test, so that we do not burden the already testing system," she wrote.

Actor Swara Bhasker also revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

"Hello, Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test result and have tested positive. Been isolating and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. I double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. So grateful for family and to be at home. Stay safe everyone," Bhasker said.

In a post on 'Instagram' on January 6, actor-comedian James Corden said his 'CBS' talk show 'The Late Late Show' will be going 'off the air for the next few days', as he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I just tested positive for COVID-19. I'm fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this, I am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine," Corden wrote in the post.

Next on the list of covid positive celebrities is 'Little Things' fame Mithila Palkar. Mithila took to Instagram and shared the unfortunate news with her followers. "Hiee frenz! I have started my birthday week on a Covid positive note. Bummer, I know! I'm asymptomatic and isolating and enjoying all the attention my friends and family are virtually showering," she wrote. Mithila also shared that her family is so far fine.