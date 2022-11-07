Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' set for release in January 2023

Mumbai: Dark comedy "Kuttey", starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and Naseeruddin Shah, will make its debut in theatres on January 13, 2023, the makers announced on Monday.

The film is produced by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and marks his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut.

"Bring in the New Year with 'Kuttey', releasing in cinemas on January 13, 2023," the official handle of 'Vishal Bhardwaj Films' wrote on 'Instagram'.

"Kuttey" also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Aasmaan Bhardwaj has co-written the screenplay with Vishal Bhardwaj, who has also composed music for the film. Vishal Bhardwaj's frequent collaborator Gulzar has penned the lyrics.

The movie is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's 'T-Series' and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.