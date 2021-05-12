Virushka's 'In This Together' raises Rs 5 crore

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fundraiser for COVID-19 relief raised Rs 5 crore. The couple had initiated a campaign called 'In This Together', which has been conducted in collaboration with 'Ketto' to raise funds for the pandemic crisis relief the previous week. The initiative aims at collecting Rs 7 crore.

Taking to her 'Instagram Stories', the Bollywood actor said, "A big thank you to all the people who helped us reach this milestone."

Sharma and the Indian cricketer's fundraiser had crossed the halfway mark of its target within the first day. The couple contributed Rs 2 crore of the total funds raised.

The donations, as per the description on the fundraiser site, aims at tackling 'the immediate shortage of oxygen supply on a war footing.' The funds will 'support the deployment of oxygen solutions, including concentrators and oxygen plants to hospitals across India and also look at bolstering medical manpower, home care and help scale India's vaccination efforts.'