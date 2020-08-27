Virushka to welcome first child

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, are set to be parents for the first time. The couple confirmed on August 27 that they will welcome their first born in January 2021.

The announcement came with a picture of the couple on the couple's respective 'Instagram' accounts, where her baby bump is visible. In the photograph, Anushka wore a black and white polka dotted dress, while Virat could be seen in a grey T-shirt and white pants.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Anushka captioned the image. Virat shared the same caption on his social media page.

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma's productions 'Paatal Lok', an Indian Hindi-language crime thriller web television series which had premiered on 'Amazon Prime Video' along with 'Netflix' film 'Bulbbul' had released recently.