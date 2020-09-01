Virat looking forward to welcome third member

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli recently announced that they were expecting their first child together. In a new interview to 'RCB Bold Diaries', on the 'YouTube' channel of the 'IPL' team he represents, 'Royal Challengers Bangalore', the cricketer revealed his feelings about becoming a father.

Talking about embracing parenthood, he mentioned how they were showered with love from the moment when they announced the good news.

"It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is a beautiful feeling. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon. When we announced the good news, we were happy with the kind of love that was showered on us as it was amazing. People were genuinely so emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan," said Virat.

He also spoke about how Coronavirus was the reason why Anushka and he got to spend so much time with each other.

He said: "Me and Anushka were always at home, as we never got so much time to be together due to our busy schedule and this period was the longest we got to spend together. Just being home, just being in your own home with the person you love, you could not ask for anything better."

Few days back, the 'Sultan' star had taken to 'Instagram' to make the big announcement. She had written, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."