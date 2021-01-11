Virat, Anushka welcome their baby girl

On January 11, Anushka Sharma and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli were blessed with a baby girl. He took to social media to share the good news that both of them wholeheartedly welcomed their first child.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," read the cricketer's post.

Virushka had announced in August 2020 that they were ready to add another member to the family. In identical tweets, they had written, "And

then, we were three! Arriving January 2021."

Ever since the announcement, the Bollywood actor had been sharing her thoughts about this new journey in life. She had also shared a

photo flaunting her baby bump back then.