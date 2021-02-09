Vir tells what kind of work he yearns to do in films

Stand-up star and actor Vir Das opened up on what kind of work he yearned to do when it comes to films.

Vir had been a part of films such as 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Delhi Belly', 'Mastizaade', 'Go Goa Gone' and many others.

"I do not plan so much when there is a good character. I do not think 'I want to do this or want to do that' with the role. Most artists who want to create good stuff do not even think about it that way," said Vir Das.

In December 2020, Vir had dropped his latest new comedy gig, 'Outside In', which was created out of 30 virtual shows that he did during the COVID-19 lockdown. It also featured audiences from all over the world.