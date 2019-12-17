Viola joins Sandra for a movie on Netflix
Los Angeles: Oscar winner Viola Davis has joined Sandra Bullock in Netflix's yet-to-be-titled drama about life after prison.
Nora Fingscheidt is attached to direct the film and Graham King will execute producing duties, the streamer said in a statement.
Fingscheidt will direct from a script by Mission: Impossible—Fallout Helmer Christopher McQuarrie.
Based on the three-part British miniseries Unforgiven, the film follows Ruth Slater (Bullock) who is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past.
"Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind," the official logline read.
Besides Bullock and Davis, the movie will also feature actors Rob Morgan and Aisling Franciosi.
The project marks Bullock's second project with the streamer after acclaimed thriller Bird Box.
King will produce for GK Films alongside Bullock through her Fortis Films.
