Vineet releases his topical single 'Jab The World'

After securing the number 1 position on international radio charts for his first release of 2021 - 'Dreamin' Out Loud', Vineet has released his topical single titled 'Jab The World'. The track is a thoughtful yet fun take on the world getting ready for vaccination; however it's not just about the covid-19 vaccine, instead 'Jab The World' hopes for a vaccine that eradicates the growing disaffection worldwide…



"Sometimes optimism, in this case the world beating Coronavirus, is a catalyst for more optimism. The world beating hate," says Vineet, about this upbeat synth-based dance rock track. This audio single will be followed by a video release on March 19th, 2021.

While most of his music comfortably fits in under the category of pop, he is not limited by a genre and Vineet lets his love for the synth-pop era of the 80s and panache of classic rock, come up in his music every now and then. As is the case with his first release of 2021 'Dreamin' Out Loud', which was recently launched in India. The upbeat synth-pop single hit the number 1 spot on the European Top 100 and World Radio Charts: Independent Top 20, earning Vineet the distinction of being one of the first Indian artists to hit the number 1 spot in 2021 few artists and probably the only Indian artist in his category to reach this coveted spot.

An electronics engineer by education and a Harvard alumnus, Vineet was also the former MD and founder of India's only International format radio station - Radio One.