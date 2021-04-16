Vin 'feels proud' to be a part of 'Fast and Furious' franchise

According to Vin Diesel, people have grown up with the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, which is why it was important for the team to ensure that the ninth chapter is part of the return to the theatrical experience.

'Fast and Furious 9' or 'F9', which marks director Justin Lin's return to the long-running action series, is all set to release in theatres worldwide on June 25.

Diesel, who has been the face of the franchise since its inception two decades ago, said he has always believed that the film is best suited for theatres.

The 53-year-old actor said that no one would have anticipated how the pandemic was going to impact human interaction and that makes the film's theatrical release more special.

"It feels incredible to be a part of something that will bring the world together. I think we, as a society, never anticipated we would be losing by not being able to be entertained together as a community," Diesel said.

The actor spoke fondly of people watching previous 'Fast and Furious' movies in a packed theatre with their family, friends and loved ones and making a holiday out of it.

"To be part of the return to the theatrical experience and also to 'Fast and Furious' franchise is something that feels so right and something I feel so proud of. To do it with my family that has been doing it for two decades is a dream come true," he added.

Diesel shared that they would have never guessed that they would be doing an international press conference 20 years ago but they have now built a relationship with fans globally.

"I think the greatest difference is when the first film came out. You had no idea who these characters were. You had no idea about what world you were entering when you came to the theatre to see this movie. Now people feel as though they have grown up with this saga. People feel like this is their franchise," he mentioned.