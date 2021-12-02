'Vikrant's twisted mind has a unique fan following'

Vivek Oberoi is all set to reprise the role of Vikrant Dhawan in the upcoming season of Amazon Prime Video's 'Inside Edge'. The Bollywood actor said that in the latest season, Dhawan is 'prepared for something big'.

"It just feels like yesterday that we came together for this cracker of a series and it is already the third season! As a character, I feel Vikrant Dhawan's twisted mind has a unique fan following and I'm glad that he has progressed with the story, with new facets of his personality unravelling every season. This season, he is prepared for something big and would not stop at anything till he crosses the line. You peer into his past, to see the scars that are not visible to the eye. That makes him the darkness that he is," shared Oberoi.

Vivek also promised that the trailer of 'Inside Edge 3' is 'just a tiny glimpse into all the drama and twists that are set to unfold with new characters and hidden truths adding further quirks.'

"As always, it has been a blast working with the team and I hope the energy reflects on the screen and resonates strongly with the audience like the earlier seasons," he concluded.