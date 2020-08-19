Vikrant stars in teaser for Chetan's new book

Actor Vikrant Massey appears as the narrator in the teaser for Chetan Bhagat's new book, 'One Arranged Murder'. He appears in the video as Keshav Rajpurohit who introduces the story of his "former best friend" and business partner Saurav.

Vikrant goes on to reveal that Saurav had planned an arranged marriage and fell in love with the bride-to-be. However, things soon turned murky. Chetan shared the video and wrote on Instagram, "One Arranged Murder Trailer Happy to share with you the trailer of my latest book One Arranged Murder. You can pre-order the book now to ensure you have it first day, first show types (link in bio or by swiping up story). Dedicated to you guys. Thank you for your constant support! #onearrangedmurder #chetanbhagat #newbook @vikrantmassey87."

Chetan has been sharing information about the book on Instagram this entire week. He shared the title One Arranged Murder and the book cover on Monday. About the book, he had told PTI, "One Arranged Murder is a gripping murder mystery set in a backdrop of an arranged marriage. Not only does it have intense suspense, it is also filled with humour, love and relatable Indian characters — something common to all my books. The test readers gave a phenomenal response and I can't wait for everyone to read it." It will be Chetan's 11th book overall. His last release was The Girl in Room 105.

Vikrant and Chetan had earlier collaborated on a teaser for the latter's previous book, The Girl In Room 105.