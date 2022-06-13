Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal to star in Dinesh Vijan's 'Sector 36'
Mumbai: Actors Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal are set to star in the upcoming crime-thriller "Sector 36", the makers announced on Monday.
The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, known for backing projects like "Stree" and "Badlapur" and will be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, one of the writers on Meghna Gulzar's acclaimed "Talvar".
Massey took to Instagram and posted an announcement video of the film, which uses the analogy of a cockroach that decides to stand up against the system.
"Dinesh Vijan presents #Sector36, a crime-thriller inspired by true events," the actor wrote.
Written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, "Section 36" began production on Monday.
Massey will be next seen in the psychological crime thriller "Forensic: The Truth Lies Within" while Dobriyal will feature in the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer "Good Luck Jerry" and Maddock Films' "Bhediya".
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Rahul Gandhi quizzed by ED for 2.5 hours, to return for questioning...13 Jun 2022 10:00 AM GMT
Over 200 arrested, situation in violence-hit districts of Bengal under ...13 Jun 2022 10:00 AM GMT
Culture of bulldozing thrives: Sibal on demolition in Prayagraj13 Jun 2022 7:03 AM GMT
Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande moves HC against ECI holding his vote...13 Jun 2022 6:54 AM GMT
Blocking subsidy to India's fishermen to affect millions of fishers,...13 Jun 2022 6:44 AM GMT