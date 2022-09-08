'Vikram Vedha' trailer - Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan slug it out in brutal style

The much-awaited trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's epic action thriller 'Vikram Vedha' was finally released and it has got everything that one could expect. From gruesome action sequences and epic one-liners to thrilling fight scenes and intense cat-and-mouse chase sequences, the trailer promises a near-faithful remake of the 2017 Tamil hit. All in all, it spells mass in bold.

The almost three-minute trailer opens with a voice-over talking about how everything has two sides to it as viewers see a shot of Saif and Hrithik facing off. The familiar background music from the Tamil original plays in the background. The trailer then establishes Hrithik as the ruthless gangster Vedha in the opening scene as he beats up multiple goons single-handedly in quite some style. He jumps off rooftops and breaks people's legs with the same swagger and some gore too.

Thankfully, Saif gets almost equal screen time, playing the sincere-looking cop Vikram, who claims to be one of the 'good guys' in the trailer. He enters the frame, kicking open doors, chasing criminals and then going back to kicking some more doors curiously. But the plot takes a thrilling turn when Vikram and Vedha finally come face-to-face. Vedha leaves Vikram questioning, what is right and what is wrong. It brings back memories of Vijay and Madhavan's chemistry from the original but fails to maintain the balance in a few scenes.

Amid all grey characters, the makers bring the magic of Radhika Apte even with mere two lines. She plays the role of Vikram's wife and Vedha's lawyer. While Hrithik Roshan's look from 'Vikram Vedha' has already been the talk of the town, it's his accent that might remind anyone of his Bihari-influenced tongue in 'Super 30', but slightly improved.

Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, 'Vikram Vedha' also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani and Sharib Hashmi in key roles. Backed by 'YNOT Studios', 'Friday Filmworks', 'Bhushan Kumar' under 'T-Series Films' and 'Reliance Entertainment', the film will release on September 30, 2022, worldwide.