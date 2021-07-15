'Vikas is fun-loving and stupidly smart'

Internet and social media is a place where individuals create fake identities for themselves - sometimes to escape their sad realities while other times to create an impression on others about how perfect their lives are. This tangled web of weirdness, mysteries, fun and lies often make us question the validity of the world we live in.



To understand this complicated world of Internet as well as its use and misuse, in an entertaining way, OTT platform 'SonyLiv' and Bollywood producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films' digital content vision 'Outsider Films' have collaborated to introduce us to 'Chutzpah'.

A brand new web series full of web commotion and different emotions of humans, 'Chutzpah' narrates the story of five individuals who are connected to each other through the Internet. The series takes a deeper look at their lives and how they come across new and unknown people every now and then on social media. It focuses on the power of social media along with the digital influence on today's youth.

Directed by Simarpreet Singh and written by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Amit Babbar, this quirky web series features actors like Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi, Gautam Mehra, Kshitij Chauhan and Varun Tewari in the lead roles. It will release on July 23 on 'SonyLiv'.

During a virtual press conference held recently, actor Varun Sharma, who essays the role of Vikas in the series, interacted with 'Millennium Post' to throw more light on his character.

So far, the audience has witnessed the 'Roohi' star portraying light and fun-type characters in his films, but this particular one has much more to it. Speaking about his character briefly, Varun shared, "My character is

fun-loving and stupidly smart.

Like my previous characters, this one is also funny but with a different shade of an emotional touch that will be relatable to the youth. Through the journey of Vikas, I hope to make everyone laugh and be emotionally connected."

"It is a blessing to make people laugh and bring smiles to their faces. I'm very excited to be a part of a path-breaking show that highlights the duality of a human in two different worlds - reality and social media - where two identities of every individual clash in the wild universe of the web," admitted Sharma on being a part of the upcoming fun drama.

He added, "Through our characters and their story angles, I feel the cast of 'Chutzpah' has tried to bring a different spectrum of energies in this roller-coaster drama, which makes it much more wild and quirky for the viewers to enjoy. My transition from films to OTT, that too with this show, makes me lucky as I have attempted to experiment with a completely new genre here."