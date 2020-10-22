Vijay: A stellar entrant into 'Mirzapur' S2

Amazon Prime Video's popular series 'Mirzapur' has topped all records when it comes to web-series. And now the viewers are waiting for the second season.



Apart from the much-awaited madness and thrill, every fan is waiting for the revelation about the Tyagi family, with actor Vijay Verma and Lilliput playing the father-son duo.

Speaking about his character, Vijay says, "I got this part soon after 'Gully Boy' was released. They told me about the role and I quite liked it. I was already a fan of the show and when I was offered such an interesting part, it was an easy decision to make."

He further says, "My character is from a new family that is getting introduced in 'Mirzapur'. The Tyagi family hails from Bihar, where I play the son and the father is played by Lilliput ji. We are a business family who use the brains to do the business and have the brawns to get the job done if there is a need. It was fun for me because it is a very flamboyant, caring and a bold character but at the same time very humanistic too."

Everyone is in anticipation of what Vijay and 'Mirzapur' season two have in store for all. But, what is for sure and evident in the trailer is that both Shweta Tripathi playing 'Golu' and Vijay will be seen in prominence.