Vidyut-Shruti romance takes a deadly turn

The trailer of new film 'The Power' came out recently. Bollywood actors Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan will be seen co-starring in Mahesh Manjrekar's directorial as lovers who get caught up in a family feud.

In the trailer, Vidyut and Shruti are seen as a couple madly in love and planning to get married. However, their plans get derailed when one of her loved ones is killed by someone in his family.

Love turns to vengeance as Shruti could be seen angrily declaring to him in the video, "I swear on my unborn child that no one from the Thakur family will live. I will kill them all." Soon, she is then seen shooting people. On the other hand, 'Khuda Hafiz' star Vidyut, who is known for his stunts, is seen beating the antagonists to a pulp.

Mahesh plays Vidyut's father in the film with Prateik Babbar in a pivotal role.

Other cast members include Jisshu Sengupta and Sachin Khedekar.