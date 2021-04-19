Vidyut launches production banner 'Action Hero Films'

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, who completed 10 years in the film industry on April 19, launched his production house under the name of 'Action Hero Films'.

"The viewers have embraced and loved me in every character and this time around I am donning the role of a producer with their blessings. It is my turn to give as best as I got. I see this as an opportunity to empower talented people. I'm buzzing with new energy to lay the footprints of 'Action Hero Films' across world cinema. Big thanks to all the Jammwalions for standing by me. This is their milestone as much as it is mine," the actor said.

Vidyut further explained that under his home production banner, he intends 'to be one of the leading producers and providers of Indian content that engages, entertains, educates and empowers audiences around the globe about Indian culture and stories'.

Through the films under his banner, he wants to create a 'positive and substantive change in people's lives'.

On the work front, Vidyut, who received immense praise for his 'Disney+ Hotstar' film 'Khuda Haafiz', is preparing for the sequel of the action drama. He also has Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Sanak' to his credit.