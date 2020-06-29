Vidyut calls out 'Disney+ Hotstar'

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is miffed at 'Disney+ Hostar's decision to not include him and his film from the upcoming announcement event. The streamer is expected to announce the release dates of a bunch of Bollywood films such as 'Bhuj', 'Sadak 2', 'Ludo', 'Coolie No. 1' and 'Laxxmi Bomb', which will all be arriving straight to digital.

Vidyut wrote in his tweet that seven films are up for release on 'Disney+ Hotstar' but only five will be given representation at the event. He said that his film 'Khuda Hafiz' did not get an invite.

"A big announcement for all - seven films scheduled for release but only five are deemed worthy of representation. Two films receive no invitation or intimation. It is a long road ahead. The cycle continues," he wrote. The other film is reportedly Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase'.

The announcement poster bears the faces of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Vidyut's objection came at a time when audiences across the country are fuming at the special treatment doled out to star kids, shunning out newcomers and outsiders. The debate was rekindled last week after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Vidyut's followers were also disappointed by the lack of representation.

"Pathetic. Only recently have they been blamed for such behaviour. At least for the sake of being in the good books they should have had representation of every movie. Pathetic," read a tweet. "Dear Vidyut Jammwal, indeed it is a long road ahead and you will face several hurdles but worry not. We fans are always with you. Stay strong dost," read another.

'Khuda Hafiz' is directed by Faruk Kabir and also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi.

" 'Khuda Hafiz' is a special film and I fell in love with the script the first time I heard it. The first schedule was quite exciting in Uzbekistan. My character is different from what I have played in the past. The schedule (Lucknow) has been a roller-coaster ride and we are having a great time shooting," Vidyut had earlier said about the film.