Vidya offers motivation amid exam results

Vidya Balan unveiled the first song titled 'Paas nahi toh fail nahi' from her upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi', as students got results of their exams across the country. It showed her solving super complicated math equations as she taught students with a childlike enthusiasm. It gives a message to the students that they must not be afraid of math as it is nothing but magic.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the peppy song has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and penned by Vayu.

The film's trailer, unveiled last week, gave a sneak peek into the adventures of the protagonist and her love for numbers that she valued above everything else in her life. 'Shakuntala Devi' also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta.

Talking about the song launch at a virtual event, Vidya said, "I am very excited to launch the first song from 'Shakuntala Devi'. Aptly titled 'Pass nahi toh fail nahi', this song is really close to my heart as it brings out an interesting way to interact with numbers and tries to drive away the math phobia that many experience in a very fun and peppy way. It felt incredible to share the platform with young minds over a fun and exciting virtual session. A different yet amazing experience as we embrace the new normal. I really hope that the audience will continue to shower love and praise on this song as much as they appreciated the trailer."

"Stepping into the world of Shakuntala Devi was as intimidating as it was exhilarating. Her story is inspirational and makes you see how if we believe in ourselves, the world is our oyster," the actor said further.