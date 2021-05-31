Vidya explores life in the wilderness

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan shared the teaser of her upcoming film 'Sherni'. Starring the 'Kahani' star in the lead as a forest officer, the clip showcases life in the wilderness. In the beginning, viewers can see Balan dressed in the uniform of a forest officer in the middle of a dense forest.

As the clip continues, one would get to see how Vidya, along with her team, explore the wild and give a sneak peek into the world of the 'Tigress'. The audience can hear the voice of the actor saying, "Jungle kitna bhi ghana kyu na ho, sherni apna raasta dhund hi leti hai (No matter how dense the forest is, a tigress knows her way."

The background music added to the suspense about the tale that is all set to open on June 2 when the full trailer of the film drops.

Sharing the teaser, Vidya wrote, "A tigress always knows the way! Get ready to hear the Sherni's roar? Here is the official teaser. The trailer will be out on June 2. Meet 'Sherni' on 'Prime' on June 2021."

The film is helmed by Amit Masurkar, who is known for his film 'Newton'. It is backed by 'T-Series' and 'Abundantia Entertainment'. Apart from Vidya, the cast includes Sharad Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Mukul Chaddha and Neeraj Kabi. It is all set to premiere on OTT streamer 'Amazon Prime Video' this June.