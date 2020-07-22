Vidya brought great energy to set of Shakuntala Devi: Adi Chugh

New Delhi: Actor Adi Chugh had a great time working with actress Vidya Balan on their upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi.



"Vidya ma'am got great energy on set, a lot of positivity. She is a very down-to-earth, kind and sweet person. She is very developed in her craft. As soon as the director called for action, she transformed into her character and created magic. For me, it was like attending a masterclass, and watching and learning from somebody who you really respect and look up to. I was excited to work with her," he told IANS.

Vidya essays the role of the late math wizard Shakuntala Devi. Adi will be seen as her friend.

"I'm a friend of hers who stays in the guest house where she stays while she's in London," he said.

The film will soon premiere on an OTT platform.

Adi has also shot for "Three Dots And A Dash" alongside Vinay Pathak.

The actor recently got back to work amidst the pandemic for a short film, and he recalled: "I was precautionary and prudent. There were a lot of measures taken on the set to make sure that we were abiding by the regulations of filming in a pandemic. We all had to travel in individual cars. London is comparatively in a lot less of a lockdown than India is. So it's a lot easier. The rules of lockdown here (London) and social distancing have been more relaxed because the situation is not as worse as it was earlier."

Talking about the short film, he shared: "The film is called 'Espresso To Cappuccino'. The short film is about a man who falls in love with a girl who works as a coffee maker. Over time they start building a relationship and get closer."

"One fine day when he goes to the cafe, he realises that the girl he has been falling in love with has died. Heartbroken, he still goes to the cafe to have his cappuccino and remember her. As time passes, he sees a younger man at the same cafe falling for a younger girl who works there. He goes up to him and tells him that he shouldn't wait and should tell her how he feels," he added.