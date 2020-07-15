Vidya aces as 'human computer' in trailer

The trailer for Vidya Balan starrer 'Shakuntala Devi' finally came out with the actor starring in the titular role. The film is based on the life of a legendary mathematician and who was also called a 'Human Computer'. In the trailer, people can see the story of Shakuntala Devi from her childhood until the time she was alive. Vidya, in her usual quirkiness, gets into the skin of the character very easily. With her wit and charm, she wins the hearts of people in London, who lauds Shakuntala for being a super-genius.

The trailer also has Sanya Malhotra, who plays Vidya's onscreen daughter and they share a love-hate relationship. The two are seen at loggerheads as Shakuntala blames motherhood for upending her desires, while Sanya's character wishes for a 'normal' mother. The fact that Shakuntala Devi is not a perfect woman and most likely not the perfect mother, is quite evident in the film's trailer. This element of grey to Shakuntala's character might work in its favour as the audience has been served the quintessential goody-two-shoes biopic multiple times in the recent past. 'Shakuntala Devi' will be released on 'Amazon Prime Video' on July 31, 2020.