'Vidhu drove me close to suicide'

Mumbai: Author Chetan Bhagat claimed that producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra had publicly bullied him.

Recently, Chetan took to 'Twitter' to urge critics to write sensibly while reviewing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's forthcoming and last film 'Dil Bechara'.

"Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now to write sensibly. Do not act over-smart. Do not write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Do not try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We will be watching," he tweeted.

However, Chetan's tweet did not go down well with a section of social media users, including popular film critic Anupama Chopra.

"Each time you think the discourse cannot get lower, it does," responded Anupama, wife of producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Reacting to Anupama's tweet, Chetan called out Vidhu and blamed him for driving him close to suicide in the past.

"Ma'am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide and you just watched, where was your discourse?," said the writer.

In his recent tweet, the author was referring to Vidhu's 2009 film '3 Idiots', starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi.

The movie is based on Chetan's book 'Five Point Someone'. Post the release of '3 Idiots' in 2009, Chetan had reportedly posted a blog and slammed the makers for not giving him adequate credit in their film.