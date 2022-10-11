'Vicky's reaction to Phone Bhoot gave us more confidence'

Mumbai: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif said the team of her upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot' received a pat on the back from her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal as he loved the movie's first trailer.

Kaif features in the horror comedy alongside actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of 'Mirzapur' fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner 'Excel Entertainment'.

The actor said she was able to show the trailer to Kaushal, with whom she tied the knot in December 2021, before its official release.

"Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction and that gave us even more confidence and happiness. He feels the film is something fun and people are going to connect to," she said.

According to the 39-year-old actor, audiences yearn to come to theatres and get entertained by movies.

"I think right now, people want to come to cinemas and have a good time, watch something funny and enjoy themselves. That's all we are hoping this film will do," Kaif said.

Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, 'Phone Bhoot' features Kaif as a ghost with Chaturvedi and Ishaan playing a ghostbuster duo.

"I don't watch horror films at all, so I don't know how I ended up being in the film," the actor said.

Kaif, one of the top stars of Bollywood, said she found Ishaan and Chaturvedi's enthusiasm for cinema on par with the three Khans of the Hindi film industry - Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir.

"The similarity is that the enthusiasm and love for cinema are the same. Ishaan and Chaturvedi are very smart and bright. What I love about them is they are spontaneous and good at improvisation. For me, that was required in a film like this because when you are in a scene, you have to see what's working and not just go by the script," she said.

'Phone Bhoot' is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 4.