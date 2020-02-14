Vicky Kaushal on his fear of ghosts and water

Mumbai: He might have acted in the upcoming horror film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, but Vicky Kaushal is extremely scared of ghosts in real life.

In the build-up to the film's release, the actor revealed a near-spooky experience from the sets.

"Once, during the shoot, a ladder was almost falling over me and suddenly stopped when it was just three inches away. I had a feeling that maybe there is someone on the set who is feeling disturbed due to us. So I silently requested, we are making your biopic, please let it happen smoothly," said Vicky.

The actor also revealed that he feels scared while watching horror films and never watches them alone. He shared: "I feel really scared while watching horror films. I prefer watching horror films with a set of friends, especially the ones who are even more scared than me. That gives me a little courage."

However, despite being so scared of horror films, Vicky said that he somehow managed to shoot for one.

"I was okay with shooting a horror film because I knew the moment there would be a cut, I would sit sip tea with the ghost. So, I could manage that," he smiled.

There comes a time in our growing up years when we all love to try something adventurous, like maybe visiting a haunted house with friends. Did such a thought ever cross his mind?

Vicky smiled as he replied: "I would always take part in the planning and encourage other friends to go. But I never gathered the courage to visit such a place myself."

Not just ghosts, there is one more thing which the actor feels scared of, and that is water. Vicky disclosed that he has a phobia of water which has slightly reduced after shooting this film.

"Till before this film, I had a phobia of water which has reduced quite a bit after shooting this. I swam underwater in a 25ft deep swimming pool and I enjoyed it. But

the day I can perform a Scooba diving at night, not in a swimming pool but in a sea, only that day I feel I will successfully overcome my fear of water."

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship hits theatres on February 21.