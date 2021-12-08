Vicky, Katrina's pre-wedding festivities begin in Rajasthan

The countdown to Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage began on December 7 as the pre-wedding festivities got underway at a luxury hotel in Sawai Madhopur.

Kaif (38) and Kaushal (33) are tying the knot after dating for more than a year.

The three-day wedding festivities of the Bollywood star couple began on December 8 with a Mehendi ceremony with close family members as well as friends of the couple from the film industry reaching Rajasthan.

The couple hosted an intimate haldi and sangeet ceremony for their close family members as well as friends at the Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur.

According to sources, the festivities on day two also happened to be a private affair.

"Just like the wedding, the haldi and sangeet was also a private and intimate affair with their closest family and immediate inner circle of friends. Their friends, who will be attending the wedding, have known the couple since they were teenagers," shared the sources. Both Kaif and Kaushal left for Jaipur from Mumbai on December 6 with their families.

Soon after they arrived in Jaipur, the two families drove straight to the wedding venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in a convoy of more than 15 cars.

Close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Kaif's frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan and his actor-wife Mini Mathur; director Vijay Krishna Achara of 'Dhoom 3' and 'Thugs of Hindostan' fame and actor-couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi arrived in Jaipur on December 7.

Kaushal's younger brother Sunny Kaushal along with his 'Shiddat' co-star Radhika Madan and his actor and friend Sharvari Wagh also arrived at the venue.

For the Mehendi ceremony, nearly 20 kilograms of 'organic mehendi' powder has been supplied from the Sojat town of Rajasthan's Pali district.

Apart from the mehendi powder, 400 pieces of mehendi cones have also been sent for the couple's wedding, scheduled to take place at hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawaimadhopur, Rajasthan.

Sojat is famous for mehendi cultivation.

"We have supplied organic mehendi to the event management company for the wedding functions. We have supplied the mehendi free of cost as a gift from Sojat, Pali," said Nitesh Aggarwal, owner of the Sojat-based mehendi processing and manufacturing firm 'Natural Herbal'.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place in and around the hotel.

District collector Rajendra Kishan said that the district administration has given instructions to the hotel authorities to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"It is a personal event. I recently held a meeting with our officers and representatives of the hotel and asked them to ensure compliance of COVID-19 related guidelines," he said.

The hotel authorities and security agency have also been instructed to coordinate with the local police so that there are no security-related issues, he said.

Ahead of the most awaited wedding, a photo of the couple's invitation card went viral on social media. The wedding invitation card is made in a pastel pink shade with floral borders

The date and venue as mentioned on the card are - December 9, Six Senses Fort Hotel, Rajasthan.