'Vicky Donor' actor Bhupesh dies

Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who was battling lung cancer died on September 22.

In a tweet, the 'National School of Drama' (NSD) wrote, "The news of Bhupesh Kumar Pandya's (alumnus 'NSD' 2001 batch) death is extremely sad. The 'NSD' family pays a heartfelt tribute. God bless the departed soul."

Several actors, such as Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao expressed their sadness.

"May God rest Bhupesh Pandya's soul," Manoj wrote in Hindi, while Gajraj responded to the NSD's tweet with folded-hands emojis. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra posted sad face emojis in a tweet.

Previously, a friend of Bhupesh had shared a fundraiser for the actor, who was in need of money to pay for his cancer treatment.

Manoj had shared the link and tweeted, "I request all of you to step forward and help out colleague actor Bhupesh who is a 'NSD' graduate!"

While Manoj urged everyone to come forward and donate, Gajraj donated Rs 25000, the website showed. Guneet Monga's production house 'Sikhya Entertainment' had donated Rs two lakh.

Late veteran actor Bhupesh had worked in popular films including 'Vicky Donor'.